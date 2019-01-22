Grab early tickets for panto preview at Lowther Pavilion

Panto season might be over for now but Lowther Pavilion are already looking ahead to the 2019 panto Aladdin.

And as a special offer, the Lytham theatre is hosting a preview show on Monday December 9 - and tickets are up for grabs now!

They are £12 each, just for this performance only.

Aladdin is a panto classic, full of magic, mystery and make-believe. Aladdin will delight the senses in a blaze of shimmering scenery, sparkling costumes, sensational song and dance and side-splitting laughter.

And there will be plenty of chances to join in the fun, booing the baddie and cheering the champions in true pantomime tradition in our family extravaganza that’s simply Genie-us!

For tickets visit https://lowtherpavilion.co.uk/event_book.php?E=44202&I=55402

