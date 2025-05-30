GK Barry brings Saving Grace UK tour to Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle, Bristol & more - here's where
Tickets are available now.
Influencer and I’m A Celeb star GK Barry (Grace Keeling) is bringing her signature chaos, comedy, and charisma to venues across the UK later this year - including Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle, Bristol and more.
The tour promises to be Grace’s “biggest yet”, packed with wild stories from the jungle and “even wilder” games.
Saving Grace UK & Ireland tour dates 2025
- Dublin - Helix: August 29
- Belfast - Ulster Hall: August 30
- Cardiff - New Theatre: September 3
- Sheffield - City Hall: September 4
- Glasgow - King’s Theatre: September 6
- Edinburgh - Playhouse: September 7
- Newcastle - O2 City Hall: September 9
- Manchester - O2 Apollo: September 11
- Liverpool - Empire Theatre: September 12
- Birmingham - The Alexandra: September 13
- York - Barbican: September 15
- Derby - Becketwell Live: September 16
- Bristol - Hippodrome: September 21
- Southend - Cliffs Pavilion: September 22
- Oxford - New Theatre: September 23
- Cambridge - Corn Exchange: September 26
Tickets are available here.
