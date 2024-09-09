19 gigs coming to the North West before the end of 2024 - including Chappell Roan and The Jonas Brothers

Benjamin Jackson
By Benjamin Jackson

Music and tickets writer

Published 9th Sep 2024, 10:59 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2024, 10:59 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A look at 19 shows heading to the North West while you wait for Oasis’ Heaton Park shows.

While for many the calendar adorning their wall might be counting down the days until Oasis perform at Heaton Park, there’s still a lot more left this year to add to it.

The North West of England before the end of 2024 is set to be treated by some more Britpop icons, with Mark Morriss of The Bluetones and James Walsh of Starsailor both performing solo shows in Stockport, while the more pop-music inclined will be no doubt looking forwards to Chappell Roan or Melanie Martinez to end the year with.

There’s also that long overdue The Jones Brothers show that was postponed earlier in the year, while music royalty in the form of Janet Jackson and those coming for the throne are just some of the high-profile events taking place in the area before the end of 2024.

So what are our picks? We’ve selected 19 shows coming to the area before the end of the year that might be worth your time before the inevitable budgeting for this year’s Christmas shop. 

Many of the shows here have tickets available through Ticketmaster or Ticketweb, so if any of these pique your interest while you’re waiting for more Oasis tickets, take a look at our picks - we’re almost certain you won’t be waiting in a “digital queue.”

The long-delayed Jonas Brothers tour finally arrives in the United Kingdom, with the trio set to perform at the Co-op Live in Manchester on September 12 2024.

1. The Jonas Brothers

The long-delayed Jonas Brothers tour finally arrives in the United Kingdom, with the trio set to perform at the Co-op Live in Manchester on September 12 2024. | Getty Images for TNT Sports

Photo Sales
Chappell Roan’s meteoric rise in 2024 continues before the end of the year, with the singer set to perform at the Manchester Academy on September 13 2024.

2. Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan’s meteoric rise in 2024 continues before the end of the year, with the singer set to perform at the Manchester Academy on September 13 2024. | Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Photo Sales
British progressive metal giants Haken continue their tour supporting their seventh studio album, “Fauna,” with a performance at the O2 Ritz in Manchester on September 20 2024.

3. Haken

British progressive metal giants Haken continue their tour supporting their seventh studio album, “Fauna,” with a performance at the O2 Ritz in Manchester on September 20 2024. | Provided

Photo Sales
Having shot to fame in the United States thanks to her appearances on “The Voice,” the easily recognisable (if not in this picture, admittedly) Melanie Martinez is set to bring her eccentric brand of pop music to the Co-op Live in Manchester on September 21 2024.

4. Melanie Martinez

Having shot to fame in the United States thanks to her appearances on “The Voice,” the easily recognisable (if not in this picture, admittedly) Melanie Martinez is set to bring her eccentric brand of pop music to the Co-op Live in Manchester on September 21 2024. | Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Photo Sales
Masked British rapper Meekz will be heading to the North West as part of his UK tour, with a date at the O2 Ritz in Manchester on September 30 2024 and then heading to the O2 Academy in Liverpool on October 1 2024.

5. Meekz

Masked British rapper Meekz will be heading to the North West as part of his UK tour, with a date at the O2 Ritz in Manchester on September 30 2024 and then heading to the O2 Academy in Liverpool on October 1 2024. | Provided

Photo Sales
New Zealand-Australia songwriter Jordan Rakei trades the coastal regions of the Southern Hemisphere while it’s getting warmer to perform at the Albert Hall in Manchester on September 26 2024.

6. Jordan Rakei

New Zealand-Australia songwriter Jordan Rakei trades the coastal regions of the Southern Hemisphere while it’s getting warmer to perform at the Albert Hall in Manchester on September 26 2024. | Shirlaine Forrest/BBC Radio 6 Music

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BoostTicketsMusicLive MusicNorth West
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice