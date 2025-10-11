Get your swaps out - fastest growing card event Cardmania hits Blackpool

Blackpool is set to host the ultimate day out for trading card fans as Cardmania arrives at the Blackpool Sports Centre on Saturday, October, 18th.

Whether you’re a dedicated collector, a casual playero r simply curious about the world of trading cards this event promises a full day packed with excitement and collectibles galore.

With over 40 dedicated traders in attendance Cardmania will transform the venue into a vibrant marketplace brimming with treasures.

From graded cards worth thousands to vintage gems and the latest releases there’s something for everyone - whether you’re hunting for that elusive rare find or just exploring the colourful world of TCGs (Trading Card Games).

Cardmania comes to Blackpool. | Cardmania events

One of the biggest attractions will be the Trade Zone where visitors can bring their own cards to swap and negotiate with other fans.

It’s the perfect opportunity to complete your collection, meet like-minded collectors and relive the thrill of discovering new favourites.

If you’re feeling lucky the Spin the Wheel feature offers a fun way to win fantastic prizes. With rewards including graded cards, official merchandise and exclusive collectibles. The prizes change regularly keeping the excitement fresh throughout the day.

But Cardmania isn’t just about trading - it’s a full family experience. Expect cosplay photo opportunities, plushies, collectibles and interactive activities that make the event enjoyable for visitors of all ages.

So, get your swaps out, pack your decks and head to Blackpool for a day of collecting. Whether you’re chasing rare cards or simply soaking up the vibrant scene, Cardmania is a unique day out for everyone.