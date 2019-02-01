Get satisfaction from The Rolling Stones Story in Blackpool

Hailed as one of the leading Mick Jagger impersonators, Paul Ashworth will be rolling into Blackpool with his band later this month when The Rolling Stones Story lands at the Grand Theatre.

With classic hits like Satisfaction, Jumpin’ Jack Flash, Not Fade Away, and Honky Tonk Women, the show pays tribute to one of the world’s greatest rock ’n’ roll bands.

Paul happened to be a huge Rolling Stones fan before the realisation dawned that he probably did look and sound quite a bit like Mick Jagger.

He said: “My teenage bedroom was plastered with posters and collages I made from pictures in the Musical Express and it was always my dream to be in a band.

“It was a long road to where I am now; I’ve done everything from a chef to a teacher to a sports car dealer!

“I was still working when I started performing as Mick Jagger, and along the way my sideline and hobby gradually became my full time job.

“I love being able to get on stage every night in a different city with the band and call it work.”

Although he’s performed as Mick for quite some years now as a professional double and performer with a band, Paul laments not having yet met his musical hero.

He added: “I was really upset to miss out on an offer to work with the actual Mick Jagger on a video, due to being on a job abroad – that’s been the closest I’ve got to meeting one of my heroes.”

He says The Rolling Stones Story was an opportunity to move his career in a slightly different direction.

He added: “The theatre show came about as a project with a successful established company, and aims to give audiences a real flavour of The Rolling Stones, moving through the different eras of the band’s career in true spectacular Stones style.

“It’s a full show with costume changes, lights and all the rest, but designed to also suit smaller venues such as regional theatres so that we can tour the show to as many people and places as possible.

“At the end of the day, my job is about playing a role and what better place for that than in a theatre?

“I love visiting different towns and theatres as every one has its own character and it is great being in dressing rooms that have hosted so many famous names.

“I hope that we can build on what’s been an already great first year and continue to tour and get to every corner of the country.”

- The Rolling Stones Story, The Grand Theatre, Blackpool, from 7.30pm on Sunday, February 17. Tickets cost £24.50. Visit www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/event/the-rolling-stones-story/