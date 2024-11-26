Don’t get caught out by the TV schedule! 📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The final of series 15 of The Great British Bake Off will take place on November 25.

Channel 4 has confirmed the start time and TV schedule.

Fans can even watch it on-demand if the timing doesn’t work.

The final of Great British Bake Off is just a few hours away. So make sure you are prepared for how to watch it tonight.

Channel 4 has confirmed the timings for the finale of the 15th series of the beloved baking show. US audiences will be able to watch it on Netflix later in the week - and you can catch up on prior episodes, see here for more details.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just three bakers remain - and we’ve got an in-depth guide on which bakers are still left in the tent. Who is your favourite and have you got any guesses on who the winner will be?

What time is The Great British Bake Off final?

Christiaan, Dylan and Georgie have all made it through to the 2024 Great British Bake Off final. | Channel 4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon

If you have been watching the hit cooking show since it started back in September, you are probably familiar with the usual start time on Channel 4. The Great British Bake Off starts at 8pm on a Tuesday - starting from September 24.

You might be wondering if there is a twist or curveball for the final - but the timing has now been confirmed. The Great British Bake Off final is scheduled to start at 9pm on Tuesday November 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to watch The Great British Bake Off final?

The final will air on Channel 4 on November 26, and you can watch it live on TV - provided you have paid the licence fee. It will also be on Channel 4+1 an hour later, if you are running behind.

It can also be watched on the broadcaster’s on-demand service - titled Channel 4 (formerly All4).

Can you watch it live on the Channel 4 app?

If you have a TV licence, you can watch the GBBO final live on the Channel 4 on-demand service - as well as catch up on it after the fact. The app can be downloaded on smart TVs - if you don’t have an aerial to watch on the terrestrial channel - as well as on tablets or smartphones.

If you go to Channel 4’s website, you can also watch the final live (or later on demand) on a laptop or computer. So you have plenty of options on Tuesday evening.

Are you excited for the Great British Bake Off final - who do you want to win? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].