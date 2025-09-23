The Great British Bake Off will be back with a brand new theme this week. The bakers are being sent back-to-school - to face the judgement of Mr Hollywood and Mrs Leith.
Out of the original 12 bakers who stepped into the tent back at the beginning of series 16, three have already been eliminated. See who has left so far, before episode 4 airs tonight (September 23).
1. Aaron - London
38-year-old Aaron lives in London with his boyfriend. He is an Senior Systems Architect and is heading into the Great British Bake Off tent. He is "a passionate baker who fuses French patisserie with Caribbean flair". | Channel 4 Photo: Channel 4
2. Iain - Belfast
29=year-old Iain is part of the line-up for Great British Bake Off 2025. Originally from Coleraine, Iain lives in Belfast with his girlfriend Dervla and their cat, Viktor. A software engineer Iain is a self-proclaimed "Yeastie Boy". | Channel 4 Photo: Channel 4
3. Jasmine - London
Born and raised in Edinburgh, 23-year-old Jasmine now calls London home. She is a medical student and learnt the basics of bread and cakes through her Mum and aunts. When she’s not in hospital placements, Jasmine’s likely sea swimming, running half marathons or playing hockey for her university team. | Channel 4 Photo: Channel 4
4. Jessika - London
32-year-old Jessika is a service designer from London. She is a gymnastic, roller-skating Drag King whose creations are as vibrant as her personality. Her signature bakes fuse daring flavours like salted mango caramel and cardamom, or Jerusalem artichoke caramel with a dark chocolate mousse. | Channel 4 Photo: Channel 4
5. Lesley - Kent
59-year-old Lesley from Kent is part of the cast for GBBO in 2025. She has been a hairdresser for 45 years and the clients that come to her salon always expect a lovely slice of cake along with their trim. For her, baking is all about comfort, creativity and making people smile, especially when it’s served with a cuppa and a chat. | Channel 4 Photo: Channel 4
6. Nadia - Liverpool
41-year-old Nadia is a hairdresser from Liverpool. Blending Indian and Italian flavours with Scouse spirit, Nadia is a chatterbox bringing warmth and laughter into to every room. For her, baking is all about heart, heritage, and keeping joy at the centre of it all. | Channel 4 Photo: Channel 4