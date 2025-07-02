Gaza: Doctors Under Attack is set to be broadcast on Channel 4 📺

Gaza: Doctors Under Attack was originally commissioned by BBC.

The broadcaster dropped it earlier this year.

Channel 4 has now picked it up and is set to air it tonight (July 2).

A documentary that was dropped by the BBC before it was broadcast is finally set to be shown on TV - after it was picked up by Channel 4. Gaza: Doctors Under Attack is described as a forensic investigation into Israeli military attacks on hospitals in Gaza.

Originally commissioned by the Beeb, it was announced in June that the broadcaster would not be airing it after all. In a statement the BBC said that it risked “creating a perception of partiality”.

Channel 4 has now picked up the one-off documentary film and will be broadcasting it tonight (July 2). Here’s all you need to know:

What is Gaza: Doctors Under Attack about?

A general view shows the damage in the area surrounding Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital in 2024 | AFP via Getty Images

In the documentary, Ramita Navai investigates allegations of the targeting and abuse of doctors and healthcare workers in Gaza. Channel 4’s preview adds: “Every one of Gaza’s 36 main hospitals has now been attacked or destroyed by Israel, with people forced to evacuate and healthcare workers reportedly killed, imprisoned and tortured.”

The broadcaster adds that it has been fact-checked and complied to ensure it meets Channel 4 editorial standards and the Ofcom Broadcasting Code.

Louisa Compton, Channel 4 Head of News and Current Affairs and Specialist Factual and Sport, said: “This is a meticulously reported and important film examining evidence which supports allegations of grave breaches of international law by Israeli forces that deserves to be widely seen and exemplifies Channel 4’s commitment to brave and fearless journalism.”

Basement Films added: “This is the third film we have made about the assault on Gaza since October 7th at Basement Films, and whilst none of them have been easy this became by far the most difficult.

“As ever we owe everything to our Palestinian colleagues on the ground; over 200 of whom have been killed by Israel, and the doctors and medics who trusted us with their stories. We want to apologise to the contributors and team for the long delay, and thank Channel 4 for enabling it to be seen.”

What time is Gaza: Doctors Under Attack on?

The documentary is set to be aired by Channel 4 tonight in the UK. It is due to start at 10pm and will run for just over an hour, finishing at approximately 11.05pm.

Gaza: Doctors Under Attack will be broadcast on TV and will also be available on demand. It will be available to watch on the Channel 4 app - the platform formerly known as All4/ 4OD.

