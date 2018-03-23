Gala will be singing the blues in festival fund-raising concert

Have your say

Poulton Gala will be presenting The Fylde Blues Festival at Thornton Little Theatre.

The event on Friday, April 27, will be a fund-raiser for the Gala celebrations.

The line-up includes The Connie Lush Band (inset), European blues act of the year, plus full support line-up: John Carroll, Geoff Pearson, Joey Shields and The Shakers Blues Band.

The opening act Jeff Pearson is a local solo blues man who plays down home blues in a simple fashion. Joey Shields from Liverpool plays electric guitar blues both as a solo and with his band Joey Shields and the Wheels.

John Carroll is a well-known local bluesman who plays and sings lively blues songs, he and his band The Shakers are well known throughout the North West.

The show will close with John playing with his band.

The Connie Lush Band, have played all over the world for many years and have won many awards.

Doors open from 7:30pm and the show starts at 8pm.

Tickets are £20 and can be booked by calling 07947 817596.