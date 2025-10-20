Fylde Ice Festival is back for 2026 - here's what you need to know

Lytham is preparing to dazzle once again as the Fylde Ice Festival returns on February, Saturday, 14th next year.

Now in its fourth year the much-anticipated winter event will transform the town centre into a magical, frozen wonderland - just in time for Valentine’s weekend.

Following the roaring success of the previous festivals, which drew thousands to Lytham’s charming streets the next celebration is set to be even bigger.

Visitors can expect an array of breathtaking ice sculptures scattered across key locations all expertly crafted by world-class ice carvers.

Live carving demonstrations will take place throughout the day offering a rare glimpse into the intricate artistry behind each frozen masterpiece.

Best of all the entire event is completely free to attend - a gift to the community made possible through investment from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

This funding reflects a wider commitment to bringing people together through vibrant cultural events, while giving a welcome boost to local businesses during the typically quiet winter season.

Councillor Jayne Nixon, Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure and Culture, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to bring the Ice Festival back to Lytham after such phenomenal feedback from residents in 2023.

“This event perfectly captures what makes Fylde special - our ability to create magical experiences that unite our communities while celebrating our beautiful towns.”

The festival builds on the growing legacy of past events held in Kirkham, Lytham and St Annes - each drawing more visitors, increasing footfall for local shops and cafes and showcasing the unique coastal charm of Fylde.

Whether you're a couple searching for a romantic Valentine’s outing or a family looking for a fun and festive day out the Fylde Ice Festival offers something for everyone.

Visitors are encouraged to wrap up warm, bring their cameras and immerse themselves in a day full of frosty magic.