Fylde coast dance school set to celebrate it's 20th year

JC Dance will present A Grand Show at The Grand Theatre in Blackpool on Sunday, September 21, promising a special performance that honours the school’s two-decade history. The anniversary show will feature some of Principal Joanna Crawford’s favourite songs from past performances and incorporate choreography from previous years.

Joanna, 43, from Poulton and now living in Wesham founded the school in 2004 and has produced an annual show every year, apart from the Covid pandemic. She said: “I can’t believe this is our 20th show, time really does fly when you’re having fun. I would love to see former pupils and their families at this special celebration and watch today’s dancers enjoying themselves just as they did.

“A Grand Show is a completely new production, but each number will pay homage to something from the past. It will be a wonderful trip down memory lane for everyone who comes to watch.” Previous shows have been staged at venues including Blackpool Sixth Form, the Marine Hall, and Thornton Little Theatre, but Joanna wanted this milestone performance to be truly memorable.

She said: “The Grand Theatre is an iconic venue in Blackpool. I performed there as a child, and it was always a proud moment for me and my parents. It will be lovely to give that experience to our pupils.” More than 120 dancers aged two to 18 from across the Fylde Coast will perform 28 numbers across two shows - a 2pm matinee and a 6pm evening performance.

Highlights include music from The Greatest Showman, Queen, Hairspray, and Matilda. Classes are held at Weeton Village Hall and Scream Studios in Blackpool, offering tap, ballet, modern and acro lessons as well as adult classes for those wanting to keep dancing. Joanna said: “Shows are a wonderful opportunity for children to perform with friends in beautiful costumes and receive recognition for all their hard work. It’s even more special for our oldest pupils who are leaving for university or college. This show will be joyful for everyone involved.”

Tickets cost £16 for children and £23.50 for adults available from The Grand Theatre Box Office from June 27.

