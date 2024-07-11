Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

To celebrate the Lowther Pavilion Theatre & Gardens upcoming inaugural Folk, Roots & Maritime Festival, the team are exploring the importance of folk music as a genre and why they’ve decided to keep the festival free.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Folk music as a genre is a rich tapestry of history and tradition. Often, the narratives of this type of music can be attributed to the success of talent development over the last sixty years. From Bob Dylan’s electrification of folk at the now famous concert in Manchester to modern folk heroes such as Passenger, Frank Turner and Laura Marling.

Folk music provides a journey into the rich art of storytelling and through these stories we identify who we are and our place in society.

It’s a genre that’s long been regarded as a powerful form of expression, providing contemporary listeners invaluable insight into the socio-political landscape of bygone decades. For example, by taking a look at traditional Celtic ballads tells tales of love, loss and battles.

It’s with renowned artists such as Steeleye Span, The Fureys, Maddy Prior and Lindisfarne (all of whom have played at the Lowther Pavilion Theatre & Gardens), who have helped to modernise and popularise the genre, ensuring its continued relevance.

For the Lowther Pavilion Theatre & Gardens in Lytham St Annes, folk music has become a big part of their programming, with their bi-monthly Folk Club, which started in 2023, growing from strength to strength. Lowther’s Folk Club has seen artists perform a range of folk music including Jack Rutter, Emily Portman, Malin Lewis, The Brothers Gillespie, Iona Lane and Katie Spencer to name a few.

It’s their Folk Club, that’s inspired their latest passion project, Lowther’s Folk, Roots & Maritime Festival this July. The festival, which aims to provide a platform for touring folk musicians and storytellers to showcase their craft and rich heritage that inspires them. By ensuring they keep the festival free-to-enter, Lowther are able to make this important genre of music accessible to all.

There are hundreds of people who want to experience more live folk music or fancy giving it ago, however, with the cost of living crisis may not have the disposable income to attend Lowther’s Folk Club. By making this exciting, new festival free, Lowther are inviting seasoned enthusiasts and soon-to-be fans of the genre to come down and experience the diverse forms of folk and maritime music for free.

Lowther’s Folk, Roots & Maritime Festival is a free-to-enter event taking place in their beautiful gardens, Saturday 27th - Sunday 28th July from 11am.

Attendees to the festival can expect to see two days of exciting performances including Martin Carthy, Harp & A Monkey, Lytham St Annes Shanty Crew, Iona Lane, Katie Spencer, and more.

A programme of workshops will also be available including building your own cigar box guitar with Howlin’ Mat.

With the festival happening over the, attendees are welcome to celebrate World Conservation Day by watching a screening of The Nettle Dress (12A), a documentary about Textile Artist Allan Brown who spends seven years making a dress by hand from the fibers of locally sourced nettles. Filmgoers will receive a free cup of nettle tea with their ticket and access to a post-film talk and nettle cord demonstration from Fylde Eco Group.

Entry to Lowther’s Folk, Roots & Maritime Festival is free, however some activities are charged such as certain workshops and the screening of The Nettle Dress.

Lowther’s Folk, Roots & Maritime Festival is supported by Fylde Council and is in partnership with Moorhouses Brewery.

For more information on the festival, please visit lowtherpavilion.co.uk/folkfest.