Dance fans are invited to join Dancing on the Prom - a free family-friendly event on Cleveleys Promenade.

Organisers say the event is a lively afternoon designed to bring together music and entertainment in a welcoming seaside setting.

What to expect

The event offers a broad mix of music that appeals to a range of tastes and generations.

DJ Derek Gorman will be keeping the crowd moving with Northern Soul and Motown classics while live swing music from Lilli de Carlo adds a touch of vintage charm.

A dedicated party DJ ensures the atmosphere stays upbeat throughout the day encouraging visitors to dance and sing along against the backdrop of the sea.

Alongside the musical programme there are plenty of family oriented activities. Children can enjoy free face painting and the promenade comes alive with walkabout street theatre.

Local stalls will line the area, giving visitors a chance to browse, shop and support independent businesses while soaking up the vibrant atmosphere.

The event is organised by the Cleveleys Town Centre Group and is supported by funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Around £60,000 has been allocated to help deliver a programme of local events ensuring that Dancing on the Prom! and similar celebrations remain free and accessible to everyone.

This backing reflects a commitment to community cohesion and the ongoing vitality of Cleveleys’ town centre.

Event details

The event will take place on Saturday September 13 running from 11am in the morning until 4pm at Cleveleys Plaza on the seafront at the end of Victoria Road West.

The seaside location makes it an especially appealing day out. Fresh air, open views across the water and plenty of space to gather with friends and family.

Why it matters

Community events like Dancing on the Prom! play a key role in enhancing the social and cultural life of the area.

They provide opportunities for residents and visitors of all ages to enjoy music and entertainment.

Beyond just a fun day out the event helps support the businesses that make Cleveleys unique. If the weather is bad the event may move indoors to the Cleveleys Top Club.