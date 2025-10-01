Free bus tour to check out the illuminations - here's everything you need to know

Historic Blackpool bus Atlantean 362 to tour the Illuminations on Friday, October, 10th. The free trips departs from North Pier at 7:30pm with donations to the Fylde Transport Trust welcome.

The Fylde Transport Trust is taking the historic Blackpool Atlantean 362 out for a special run through the iconic Blackpool Illuminations in just a few weeks time on Friday, October, 10th.

The Blackpool Atlantean is making a tour of the Illuminations only on October, 10th as a one off tour for their followers and invited guests.

The bus will be departing from North Pier (northbound bus stop) at 7:30pm and there are still a few seats available for this unique experience.

The tour is completely free although donations to support the Fylde Transport Trust are warmly welcomed.

Blackpool bus 362 special will tour the illuminations. | Fylde Transport Trust

The Blackpool Atlantean 362 is a truly remarkable piece of transport history. According to a spokesperson from the Fylde Transport Trust, said: “The bus is already in Blackpool undergoing its MOT work at the moment. Its last run was in 2002.

“We brought it back for preservation to ensure it could be enjoyed by current and future generations.”

The Trust is proud to maintain the largest collection of historic Blackpool buses along with 13 heritage trams housed at the Tram Depot.

This tour of the Illuminations is a special opportunity for members and visitors to see a living piece of Blackpool’s transport heritage in action.

The Atlantean 362 tour promises a truly unique way to enjoy the dazzling lights of Blackpool. Passengers can sit back and take in the vibrant spectacle while traveling in a classic double-decker bus preserved to capture the charm and character of Blackpool’s transport past.

Looking ahead, the bus will remain in Blackpool next year and will be available for private hire, making it an ideal choice for groups seeking a distinctive and historic way to celebrate events.

Whether for a private function, special occasion or simply a nostalgic ride through the town, the Atlantean 362 provides a glimpse into Blackpool’s rich transport history.

