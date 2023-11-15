Preston born cricketing legend Freddie Flintoff is set to make his biggest step yet in returning to the sport that made him.

Former England Cricketer Andrew Flintoff at the 2nd Metro Bank One Day International match between England and New Zealand on September 10, 2023. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

The 45-year-old has been noticeably absent from the spotlight over the past year following his horror crash whilst filming Top Gear in December 2022.

However Freddie has slowly started to make his way back into the public eye after first being spotted at a cricket match between England and New Zealand back in September.

Freddie had been helping the England team in an unpaid mentorship capacity but now he is set to make his biggest return to cricket yet.

This week it has been announced that Freddie will be the new coach of the Leeds based cricket team Northern Superchargers in next summer’s Hundred.

The Hundred is an 100 ball cricket tournament involving eight men's and eight women's teams across England and Wales.

Freddie will be taking over from current Norther Superhcarger coach James Foster, and Kyle Hogg - who appeared with Freddie in the BBC cricket documentary Field of Dreams - will be his assistant.

Father- of- four Freddie sustained facial injuries and broken ribs when the car he was driving veered off the road at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey during filming for the BBC One show Top Gear.

He officially stepped down from his Top Gear presenting role in March and was not pictured in public again until September - nine months after the crash.

A week after he was spotted publicly for the first time , it was also reported that Freddie would be back on our screens again soon for the second series of another of his popular TV shows-BBC’s Field of Dreams.