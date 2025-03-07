Formula 1: Drive to Survive is back for a brand new series on Netflix. All episodes of the seventh season are available to stream right now.
You might be wondering which drivers are set to feature in the cast this year, luckily we’ve got a full breakdown on hand. It includes plenty of familiar faces - and many of the fans’ favourites.
Drive to Survive’s new season dropped on Netflix today (March 7) and comes just a week before the next Formula 1 season begins. See who is in the cast for the latest batch of episodes:
1. Lando Norris
The 25-year-old McLaren driver is one of the drivers featured in the latest series of the Netflix show | Netflix Photo: Netflix
2. Oscar Piastri
Norris' teammate, 23 year-old Oscar Piastri is another one of the drivers featured in the latest series of the Netflix show | Netflix Photo: Netflix
3. Carlos Sainz Jr.
The 30-year-old Spaniard is racing for Ferrari this season. He is one of the drivers featured in the latest series of the Netflix show. | Netflix Photo: Netflix
4. Charles Leclerc
Fan favourite Ferrari star Leclerc will be back for season seven. He is one of the drivers featured in the latest series of the Netflix show. | Netflix Photo: Netflix
5. Max Verstappen
Having previously refused to appear in earlier seasons, Max will be part of the cast for Drive to Survive season seven. He races for Red Bull. | Netflix Photo: Netflix
6. Sergio Perez
The 35-year-old Mexican raced for Red Bull in 2024. He is one of the drivers featured in the latest series of the Netflix show. | Netflix Photo: Netflix
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.