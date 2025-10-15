Blackpool’s Ryan ‘RP’ Davies is set to take on 7ft giant BIG T for the PCW World Championship this Saturday, October, 18th, at the Layton Institute - aiming to become the first man from his hometown to hold the prestigious title.

Blackpool’s own Ryan ‘RP’ Davies is gearing up for one of the biggest moments of his wrestling career this Saturday as he takes on a 7ft giant known as BIG T for the PCW World Championship at the Layton Institute.

The family-friendly event promises to be a spectacular showdown with Davies aiming to become the first man from Blackpool to hold the prestigious title.

Ryan Davies | third party

Davies, 38, first made his name in professional boxing where he competed under the name RP Davies before retiring eight years ago due to injury.

The competitive drive and love of performing in front of a crowd never left him. He said: “Wrestling gave me a new way to channel that energy.

“It combines the athleticism and discipline I learned from boxing with entertainment and storytelling. It’s been an incredible journey.”

Since making the switch to wrestling, Davies has worked his way up the independent circuit competing all over the country and even gaining opportunities to work with WWE.

Over the past six years he has become a fixture in the UK wrestling scene and now he is back in Blackpool with his sights set firmly on the top prize.

Ryan Davies | third party

Davies admits the upcoming championship match is a personal milestone. He said: “PCW has been bringing top-level wrestling and world-class stars to Blackpool and Preston for over 14 years, so to compete for their top title in my hometown means a lot.

“If I can win it, I’d be the first man from Blackpool to ever hold the PCW World Championship and that would be something really special. I’m proud of my roots and I want to bring this title home.”

The match is part of a family-friendly show at the Layton Institute on October, 18th. Promising high drama, athleticism and plenty of entertainment for fans of all ages.

Davies hopes this moment will not only cement his legacy but also inspire the next generation of athletes from Blackpool.