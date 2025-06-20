Fleetwood’s iconic Tram Sunday officially known as the Fleetwood Festival of Transport is the largest free, family friendly transport event in the North West and it's much more than just trams.

Fleetwood festival of transport will be held annually on the 3rd Sunday in July, Fleetwood Festival of Transport [or Tram Sunday as its known locally] is a fun-packed free transport event for all the family. The Festival opens at 10am.

This year marks the festival’s 40th anniversary, and to celebrate the milestone, organisers are embracing an ‘80s theme. Attendees are encouraged to dress up in 1980s outfits, with prizes available for the best-dressed adult, teen, and child.

The event promises an impressive showcase of retro and vintage cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, electric vehicles and even replica cars from film and television.

This free event, which began in 1985, is now the UK’s largest free transport and arts festival and has become a much-anticipated fixture for both locals and visitors.

What’s on?

Alongside the impressive vehicle displays, visitors can enjoy: Live performances and street theatre, food and drink stalls, fairground rides, family zones and kids' entertainment, market traders and local crafts.

Among the standout vehicles this year are Lightning McQueen from Cars, Ecto 1 from Ghostbusters, the A-Team Van, the Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles Van, KITT from Knight Rider, the General Lee from Dukes of Hazzard, the 1989 Batmobile, the iconic DeLorean from Back to the Future, and Transformers favourites Bumblebee and Optimus Prime.

Blackpool and Fylde Land Rover Club, Blackpool and Fylde Mini Club, and North West Stages Rally Cars will also be featured, along with electric vehicles from Blackpool based Build Your Dream.

Family friendly entertainment will be on offer throughout the day including a range of lively and eccentric performers. Greenbanks Productions will present The Grumpy Grandads, The Ice Green Van, and The Pigeon Fanciers, while Big Foot Events brings acts such as Elton Wrong, Magic Ball Mann, and Phileas Fog.

Visitors can also enjoy the magical bubble show Ebublio, comedy from Black Liver, the vibrant Soundavan with global grooves, performances on the Songsmith Solar Stage, and street theatre by Rimski and Hankercheif. Martin Scott-Price will entertain audiences with his vintage bus, Punch & Judy, and magic show.

Adding a creative touch to the event, this year’s parade will feature local community groups and families alongside giant works of art created by artist in residence Janine Walker.

Live music will kick off at 11:00am on the band stage outside the North Euston Hotel, with a lineup of Fleetwood’s finest musicians offering a variety of rock, pop, and soul.

Food and drink will be available from a range of vendors throughout the town, and local cafes, restaurants, and retailers will remain open for visitors to explore.

Where to park

Parking is free and there will be plenty of spaces available on the streets surrounding the Fleetwood Festival of Transport.

Disabled parking for Blue Badge holders is available at Custom House Lane (postcode FY7 6BY), and trams will operate as usual on the day of the festival from Star Gate to Fisherman’s Walk.

Free entry for all

Entry to the Fleetwood Festival of Transport is completely free making it one of the best value family days out in the region. Whether you’re a petrolhead, tram enthusiast or just after a brilliant day by the sea, Tram Sunday offers something for everyone.

This year’s event is supported by funding from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. With its unique blend of nostalgia, creativity, and community spirit, Tram Sunday 2025 promises to be a memorable celebration for all ages.

You can find out more on their wesbite: Fleetwood Festival of Transport.