Fleetwood to host Blood Bikers fundraiser ride-out this September

On Saturday September 20, Fleetwood will play host to a special charity ride-out in support of the Blood Bikers Lancashire a volunteer service that provides lifesaving transport for the NHS.

Local bikers and supporters are invited to come together for a memorable day that celebrates the biking community while raising much-needed funds for an incredible cause.

The event begins with a meet-up at 11:00am on The Strand, Larkholme, Fleetwood.

From there riders will set off in convoy down Fairway led proudly by a Blood Biker volunteer at the front.

The procession will continue along Fleetwood’s seafront before making its way to the Affinity Lancashire Outlet Shopping Centre (formerly Freeport).

North West Blood Bikers.

Once at the venue, bikes will be directed to the overflow car park, where the Blood Bikers will host a gazebo and showcase one of their service bikes.

This provides a fantastic opportunity for members of the public to learn more about the vital work the charity carries out across the region - transporting blood, plasma, medical samples, and urgent supplies between hospitals all free of charge to the NHS.

The entry fee for riders is a suggested £5 donation per bike, with every penny going directly to Blood Bikers Lancashire to help keep their wheels turning.

The service is entirely volunteer-run and funded by donations, so community events like this are essential to ensure the bikers can continue their lifesaving work.

Organisers are encouraging as many bikers as possible to attend and spread the word throughout the community.

With strong turnout and generous support the event aims not only to raise funds but also to highlight the dedication of these volunteers who give their time, skills and fuel costs to help others in need.

So, polish up your bike, bring your friends and join the convoy for a day of camaraderie.