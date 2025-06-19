Fleetwood and Blackpool gear up to celebrate Armed Forces week

Armed Forces Week this year will be marked with a series of poignant flag raising ceremonies and commemorative events across the Fylde Coast.

What’s on in Fleetwood?

The first official flag raising will take place on Friday 27 June at 11:00am at the Fylde Memorial Arboretum & Woodland Grounds. Surrounded by peaceful woodland and memorials dedicated to the fallen this location offers a quiet, reflective setting to begin the weekend of honour.

On Saturday 28 June at 11:00am, all eyes turn to Fleetwood, where the local Armed Forces community will gather opposite the Euston Hotel at The Lighthouse.

From there, the parade will form up and proudly march to The Mount for a formal flag raising ceremony led by Parade Marshall Gary Smith.

The weekend concludes on Sunday 29 June in Blackpool with attendees assembling from 10:30am at the Cenotaph on the Promenade. The commemorative service begins at 11:00am, followed by a parade at approximately 11:30am.

As part of Blackpool Armed Forces week, the Fylde Ex-Service Liaison Committee hosts a service of dedication at the Fylde Memorial Arboretum. | National World Resell

With Blackpool’s historic seafront as the backdrop, the final ceremony of the weekend promises to be both dignified and uplifting.

What’s on in Blackpool?

Monday 23 June Flag Raising Ceremony - 11:00am, Blackpool Town Hall, Talbot Square. Marks the official start of Armed Forces Week.

All Week [April–September] Wartime Blackpool Exhibition at Showtown Museum Discover untold wartime stories, unique artefacts, and Blackpool’s role in the war effort.

Tuesday 25 June BFCCT NAAFI Break - 10:30-12:00, Corner Flag Restaurant, Blackpool FC Hotel. A social session for serving personnel, veterans, and families with breakfast options and free tea/coffee.

Wednesday 26 June Gardening Club - 10:00-12:00, Fylde Memorial Arboretum Light gardening activity for veterans and families in a memorial setting.

Walk & Talk - 13:30-15:30, Blackpool Cricket Club car park. Gentle social walk around Stanley Park followed by refreshments and well-being chat.

Untold Histories Talk: Blackpool Regiment - 14:00-15:00, Showtown Museum. A special talk uncovering the short lived but compelling story of Blackpool’s local regiment.

Forces Football - 18:00-19:30, Aspire Sports Hub, Poulton-le-Fylde Structured 7-a-side football for serving personnel, veterans, and families.

Thursday 26 June Coral Island Veterans Event – from 15:00, The Buccaneer, Coral Island. Complimentary 2-course carvery and drink for veterans.

Friday 27 June Flag Raising & Dedication Service - 11:00-12:30, Fylde Memorial Arboretum Hosted by the Fylde Ex-Service Liaison Committee, a peaceful tribute to the fallen.

Saturday 28 June Spitfire Visitor Centre Hangar Open Day - 10:00-16:00, Blackpool Airport. Free for veterans and forces families.

WWII exhibits and interactive displays. Wartime Exhibition Curator Tour - 10:30-11:30, Showtown Museum.

Armed Forces Garden Party - 12:00-17:00, Marton Institute Family fun with live entertainment, games, food, stalls and music [free entry].

Sunday 29 June Service & Parade - Assemble 10:30, Service 11:00, Parade 11:30 Held at Blackpool Cenotaph/Promenade. Veterans, cadets, and military personnel will be joined by the public to honour the Armed Forces. Wreath laying welcome after the service.

Special Offers - All Week Beach House Bar & Bistro - 10% off for veterans from 9am–9pm throughout Armed Forces Week.

Armed Forces service and parade.

Parking and accessibility

Free parking is available at various points along Fleetwood Promenade with additional public parking near Marine Hall and The Mount Pavilion. Stewards will be on hand to help guide visitors. The parade route and picnic area are accessible for those with mobility needs.

Talbot Road Multi-Storey Car Park (FY1 3AY): Best for Blackpool Town Hall, Flag Raising Ceremony, Showtown Museum.

Central Car Park (FY1 5QB): Best for Sunday Parade, Coral Island, Spitfire Centre access.

Stanley Park Car Park (FY3 9HQ): Best for Walk & Talk event at Blackpool Cricket Club.

For more information and full listings of Armed Forces Week events, visit: Armed Forces Week.