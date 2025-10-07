Farmer Parrs pumpkin patch reopens - here's everything you need to know

The much-loved Farmer Parrs pumpkin patch has reopened promising a seasonal treat for families and pumpkin enthusiasts across the region.

Open on weekends and school holiday dates throughout October the patch offers a fun, festive way to celebrate the autumn season.

Entry to the pumpkin patch is completely free with parking also available at no cost. Visitors simply pay for the pumpkins they choose to take home making it an accessible outing for families looking for a little seasonal fun without breaking the bank.

Farmer Parrs. | Google

Pumpkins are priced from just £3 ensuring there’s something to suit every budget.

Spending over £10 on pumpkins earns visitors a discount voucher for reduced entry to Farmer Parrs Animal World giving families the chance to extend their day out and enjoy the farm’s other attractions.

From friendly farm animals to hands-on experiences the Animal World promises a fun-packed follow-up to a morning spent in the pumpkin patch.

To help manage visitor numbers and ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable experience the farm is operating a time-slot booking system.

Families are encouraged to reserve their visit in advance through the farm’s online ticketing system. Booking a time slot guarantees a smooth visit and helps avoid long queues during the busier weekends and school holidays.

Pumpkin picking is available on October 7 and 8 and everyday between October 14-29.

Beyond the pumpkins themselves the patch is perfect for autumn photo opportunities, outdoor family activities and a touch of Halloween excitement.

Whether visitors are looking for the ideal pumpkin for carving, cooking or just seasonal decoration, Farmer Parrs provides a friendly and welcoming setting to enjoy the crisp autumn air.

It’s the perfect opportunity to embrace the autumn season and spend quality time outdoors with family and friends.

Slots are filling up quickly, so families are encouraged to reserve their visit online and plan ahead to enjoy everything Farmer Parrs Pumpkin Patch has to offer.