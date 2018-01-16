‘Farewell’ tour for radio star Danny

Broadcasting legend Danny Baker is to appear in Lancaster in May with a new show, Good Time Charlie’s Back, which he has vowed will serve as his farewell tour.

Following his critically acclaimed Cradle To The Stage tour last year, which played more than 50 dates across the UK, Millwall fan Danny was thirsty to return to the stage.

“These shows will be startling, high-kicking, fresh, eruptive and often under three hours. On this, you have my word,” said Danny.

He currently presents a Saturday morning show on BBC Radio Five Live.

His show is coming to the Lancaster Grand on May 30 at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced £22.50/£20 on 01524 64695. For more details www.lancastergrand.co.uk.

He will also appear at The Lowry, Salford, on July 21.