The excitement is building for the 2024 Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival following the announcement of a spectacular line-up for this year's event.

The festival takes place over the August Bank Holiday Weekend, August 23 - 25 and features a star studded line-up featuring 50 artists.

These artists will be performing across three stages including the Pendle Hippodrome, The Exchange Project Stage and The Little Theatre Acoustic Stage.

Headlining the 2024 festival will be multi-award winning singer, Matt Schofield and The Matt Schofield Trio; multi-award winning Irish guitarist Dom Martin & Band and finally Kyla Brox & Friends.

Dom Martin, Kyla Brox and Matt Schofield will headline the 2024 Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival.

To date, Matt Schofield's appearance at The 2024 Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival will be a UK exclusive for 2024, while the performance from Kyla Brox will be part of an extremely special evening in the Pendle Hippodrome.

Colne Blues Society, who are programming the festival, have also showcased quality local talent in their exciting line up, including Fruitless Forest, Strange Brew and more.

Nathan Cutler, Colne Town Council's Events Officer, said: "The festival is back and back with a bang! Colne Blues Society have put together another incredible line-up with some really exciting and exclusive performances to come!"

The full line up for the 2024 Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival.

Also appearing at this year's festival are many legends of the blues scene including Chantel McGregor, The Norman Beaker Band and Ian Siegal, as well as exciting up and coming talent including The Cinelli Brothers, Demi Marriner and many more.

Alongside the two main venues, Colne Blues Society will also be programming the Official Fringe Festival which will see 150 performances across 15 Official Fringe venues, which are free to attend.

Simon Shackleton, Festival Coordinator at Colne Blues Society, said: "We are thrilled with this year's line-up. We have got a fantastic variety of artists performing across three great venues. We have got something for everyone!

"With the Great British R&B Festival and the Official Fringe, this is one of the best value music festivals in the UK and we can't wait to welcome everyone to Colne for another memorable weekend.

Full festival tickets are priced at £110, working out at just £2.20 per band over the weekend, while individual day tickets are also available, alongside camping tickets.

You can head to the Great British R&B Festival to learn more about this year's full line-up as well as purchase tickets: https://www.bluesfestival.co.uk/