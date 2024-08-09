Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool’s spectacular annual Air Show takes place tomorrow - but you can catch them in the skies over Lancashire today as they make their way to the coast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fearless aerobatic RAF pilots will fly over parts of Lancashire this evening on their way to Blackpool’s famous Air Show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They’ll also be in our skies on Saturday and Sunday as they fly between Lancashire and Scotland where they will perform for the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo on Saturday, before returning Blackpool for Sunday’s air show.

So even if you’re not lucky enough to see them in person at the Blackpool Airshow, you might still catch a glimpse of them over the next few days.

The Red Arrows flying over Blackpool as they headed to Southport Air Show in a previous year

Where and when to see them

Blackpool Airshow will take place on August 10 and 11, but the Red Arrows will be in the skies from August 9 as they make their way to Lancashire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s important to note that these timings and routes could change because of the weather or other reasons.

Friday

Today, August 9, the Red Arrows will be travelling from RAF Odiham in Hampshire to Blackpool Airport.

They will be flying north of Great Eccleston at 5.26pm and north of Wesham at 5.27pm before flying over Blackpool on their way to the resort’s airport at 5.29pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

10-11 August. Blackpool Promenade. Showcasing amazing British aviation, this fantastic free annual weekend event always attracts families. Watch talented pilots take to the skies in a range of flying machines, and you might just catch a display by the world-famous Red Arrows, too.

Saturday

On August 10, the Red Arrows will perform a display at Blackpool Airshow at 2pm and will start their journey from Blackpool Airport at 1.49pm.

They will be north west of Southport at 1.51pm and they’ll fly west of Burscough at 1.52pm.

At 1.54pm, they will fly east of Horwich and two minutes later at 1.56pm, they will fly west of Langho.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Red Arrows will then fly south of Esprick at 1.59pm before arriving at Blackpool Airshow at 2pm.

At 2.24pm, they will be over the Irish Sea and you might spot them flying over Blackpool again at 2.25pm.

Later that day, the Red Arrows will leave Blackpool at 5.42pm as they make their way to Edinburgh for the Military Tattoo Flypast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 5.44pm, they will be in the vicinity of Cleveleys before heading further north to Cumbria and on to Scotland. They will return to Blackpool at 6.38pm.

The Red Arrows take to the skies

Sunday

On August 11, the Red Arrows will set off from Blackpool Airport at 4.49pm and fly north west of Southport at 4.51pm and west of Burscough at 4.52pm.

Then they will fly east of Horwich at 4.54pm, west of Langho at 4.56pm and south of Esprick at 4.59pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Red Arrows will arrive at Blackpool Airshow for their spectacular display at 5pm.

They will be then fly over the Irish Sea at 5.24pm before returning over Blackpool at 5.25pm.

Later that day, the Red Arrows will depart from Blackpool at 7.25pm, flying by Cleveleys as they make their way to RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire for 7.50pm.