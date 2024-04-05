Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pleasure Beach Resort is bringing a live Eurovision fan zone to Blackpool this Spring where UK’s entrant, Olly Alexander, spent his childhood years.

33-year-old Olly, best known from the band Years & Years and the Channel 4 show It’s A Sin, was born in Harrogate but moved to Blackpool when he was child, attending primary school in the seaside town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Olly even used to live behind the Pleasure Beach and visited most days but now, the actor, singer and activist is representing the country in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest and euro-enthusiasts and music lovers alike can cheer on Olly in the very place it all began.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach is hosting a Eurovision fan zone in Olly Alexander’s former stomping ground. Credit: Getty and Pleasure Beach.

What can you expect from the fanzone?

Shown live from Sweden on the big screens, the event kicks off at 7pm on Saturday May 7 and for £20 per person, guests can expect to experience, a larger-than-life host, a sensational drag show and of course, watch the main event itself - all in the Paradise Room in the resort’s Casino Building.

As 44 countries from across the continent battle for the most points and top spots, fans can sing their hearts out, dance the night away and enjoy bite to eat from a suitably spectacular bar menu. After the Eurovision winners take their crowns, the Paradise Room will continue the party with a DJ and late-night dancing until 1am.

Read More Blackpool unveils a "glittering" new tourism season for 2024 including illuminations extension

What has been said about the fanzone?

CEO of Pleasure Beach Resort, Amanda Thompson OBE said: “We’ve watched Olly grow up here, and we are so proud and excited to see him represent our country in one of the biggest events in the music and television calendar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After an incredible UK Eurovision last year, we can’t wait to bring the hype back home, and show Olly some love from where it all began. Guests can cheer on their favourite country as we light up our Paradise Room with singing, sequins and outrageous entertainment.”

Amanda added: “Blackpool is a hub of live entertainment, and we are proudly home to some of the best talents in the country. In true Pleasure Beach style, we will be cheering on Olly and showing our support from our corner of the North West, and we would love for fans from near and far to join us. Good Luck Olly!”

How much are tickets?