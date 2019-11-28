Thornton Cleveleys Youth Theatre set for a high energy and fast paced show

A Night At The Musicals hits the stage this week, performed by the wonderfully talented children of Thornton Cleveleys Youth Theatre.

With an age range of children from eight to 17, this high-energy, fast-paced show includes numbers from Shrek, Les Miserables, Oliver, Hairspray and also a festive Christmas section to get you in the mood for the most magical time of the year.

This is a show not to be missed and will leave you dancing your way home. The group have enjoyed major success in recent years with some fabulous performances which have won awards.

Earlier this year they performed Grease, following the hugely successful Oklahoma the year before, and Bugsy Malone in 2017, which won an award for best direction.

A Night At The Musicals will be performed nightly from Wednesday, December 4 to Saturday, December 7 at 7.30pm, with a 2.30pm Saturday matinee at Thornton Little Theatre.

Please contact the marine hall box office on 01253 887693 or book tickets online at www.marinehall.com.

