Special effects for ACross the Boards big stage Christmas panto

A magical journey following the rags to riches tale of Cinderella comes to Viva Blackpool next week.

Youngsters from ACross the Boards have been busy rehearsing for their big panto which this year opens up to a larger audience. Cinderella will be played by Lola Connor-Emmott, who has been with the group since it formed and the ugly sisters are played by Tia Hodson and Aimee Burrows, who are two of the most experienced members of the school. All have many awards under their belts.

Youngsters rehearsing for their panto

Principal Anna Cross said: “Everyone has been rehearsing hard every week, with some cast members rehearsing five times a week! They are all really excited to be in this big professional venue, which also means they can invite as many family and friends as they like, which they haven’t been able to do in previous years

“The larger venue also means we can have fireworks and special effects, which we haven’t been able to have before.” There will be two performances on Saturday December 22, 1.30pm and 6.30pm.

For tickets visit: www.stagestubs.com/gb/miss-anna/across-the-boards-pantomime-2019-cinderella