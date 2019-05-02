See Mr Toad come to life this summer with St Anne's Musical Productions' Wind in the Willows

Have your say

St Annes Musical Productions are performing The Wind in the Willows at the Lowther Pavilion Theatre this June.

They are particularly excited to perform the show as it’s still fresh from its well-received West End run starring Rufus Hound, Simon Lipkin and Denise Welch.

Rehearsals are already well underway.

Kenneth Grahame’s wild tale about the thrill-seeking, lovable menace Mr Toad comes to life in this new and vibrant musical with a book by Oscar-winning screenwriter and Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes and Olivier Award-winning composers and lyricists George Stiles and Anthony Drewe.

This riotous comedy follows the impulsive Mr Toad whose insatiable need for speed lands him in serious trouble.

With his beloved home under threat for the notorious Chief Weasel and his gang of sinister Wild Wooders, Toad must attempt a daring escape leading to a series of misadventures and a heroic battle to recapture Toad Hall. A treat for youngsters and adults alike.

Family package, for two adults and two children, is £45.