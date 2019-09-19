Scarlett Moffatt announced as star of Blackpool's Christmas lights switch-on

Gogglebox star and former Queen of the Jungle Scarlett Moffatt has been announced as the star of this year's Christmas lights switch-on in Blackpool town centre.

The 29-year-old TV personality will bring the festive spirit to St John's Square on Saturday, November 30.

There will be live entertainment from 3pm before the big switch-on and 4.30pm.

Mike Simmons from the BID Board said: “We are delighted to have Scarlett for our switch on event and it shows the love people have for Blackpool that they want to turn on our lights for what we hope will be one of our busiest Christmas periods ever.”