Live Rock-Concert theatre show at Blackpool Grand Theatre will help veterans of Help for Heroes

Are you ready to Rock?

An exciting new 'must see’ show is coming to The Grand Theatre, Blackpool this weekend that is set to raise the roof and all for a good cause.

Rock for Heroes produced by Total Productions will bring some of the best live rock to the stage with music from Dire Straits, Status Quo to David Bowie, Bonjovi and The Eagles.

A spokesperson for the show said: “Immerse yourself in the incredible new live music experience with Rock For Heroes.

The show brings the perfect combination of your favourite rock and pop artist across the eras, in celebration of an incredible cause - Help for Heroes.

“The charity provides lifelong support to service personnel and military veterans with injuries, illnesses and wounds sustained while serving in the British Armed Forces.

“Organisers will be collecting for this amazing cause, after every show.”

The production features a full live rock band fronted by some very talented vocalists.

The spokesperson added: “It’s the must-see show of the year. Music will be from artists such as Queen Madonna, Spandau Ballet, Bryan Adams, Elton John, Simple Minds and so many more.

“You won’t see a bad wig here, this isn’t a tribute act this is simply paying tribute, the best way we can to the legends in music.

The show is on Sunday June 9 from 7.30pm.

For more information visit: www.totalproductions.co.uk/rock-for-heroes