Lancastrian Players perform Sherlock Holmes play - a first for the Fylde

The Lancastrian Players, are performing the play Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Jersey Lily, by Katie Forgette.

The play, which has never been staged on the Fylde coast before, will be performed at The Drive Methodist Church, Clifton Drive, St Annes.

It will take place this Friday and Saturday, October 11 and 12 and next weekend, 18 and 19, nightly, 7.30pm.

The production involves an ingenious blackmail plot and includes some interesting real life characters from the late Victorian era - including playwright and wit Oscar Wilde and famous actress Lily Langtry.

Can Holmes - and his sidekick Watson save the day?

Play tickets can be obtained on the door.