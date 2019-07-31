Hot dogs to chow down on ‘pupcakes’ and ‘pawsecco’ at pop-up cafe in Blackpool

This cafe is serving up a different type of sausage!

The Pup Up Cafe, one of England’s only cafes made especially for dachshunds, spoils its four-legged friends with doggy treats, ‘pupcakes’, ‘puppuccino’ and ‘pawsecco’.

Picture by the Pup Up Cafe

The cafe comes to Revolution Blackpool, on Market Street, on September 21.

Cafe founder Marcus Ackford, 25, from Devon, said: “It’s more than a meet-up, which I found is what a lot of dog cafes are. It’s a full event. We have trade stands, dog boutiques and dog hotels. We have tunnels and ball pits for the dogs to play in.

“People come along for at least an hour on the day and there’s usually about 50 dogs a session.”

Marcus, who runs the Pup Up Cafe with his partner Chloe, 23, was inspired by his own dachshund, Peaches.

Picture by the Pup Up Cafe

The event has already welcomed hundreds of dachshunds and their owners in Exeter, Bath, Liverpool, Sheffield and Manchester.

Marcus said: “Dachshunds actually get along with their own breeds a lot better. A lot of people come to our events and we do off-lead time and they can run free throughout the venue.

“A lot of people say they’re surprised by how outgoing their dachshund can be. They just don’t have the opportunity to run around off-lead with 20 or 50 of their own breed.

“The first one took place in April and we have done about 11 or 12. Our first one was in Exeter, and we had about 200 dachshunds.

“We’ve had lots of demand for it in Blackpool. I think there’s quite a high dog population there and nothing like this has ever been done before, so I think it will be a good one.”

Book your tickets for the Pup Up Cafe online at www.fatsoma.com/pup-up-cafe