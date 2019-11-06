Charlie Cairoli book given fitting launch at Blackpool Tower Circus

A book about Blackpool Tower Circus legend Charlie Cairoli has been given a fitting launch - in the Tower Circus itself.

The hardfback volume, 'Charlie Cairoli- 39 Years under the Tower', is the work of one of Charlie's biggest fans, Nigel Male.

Nigel Male, Bobbo Roberts and Steven B Richley at the book launch in the Tower Circus. Photo: Juliette W Gregson

Nigel, a 50 year old electrician from Andover, Hampshire, became a fan of Charlie when the super clown had his own TV show beck in the 1970s, Right Charlie!

He says the book, packed with rare pictures of his idol from his halcyon days at the famous circus, has been no less than 26 years in the making,

Written with the help of pal Steven B Richley. and the with the co-operation of Charlie's family and volunteers at the Blackpool Heritage Project, the book was given a grand launch in the ring.

Among those attending were Charlie Cairoli Jr and other family members, circus clown Bobbo Roberts and relatives of some of the performers who shared a ring with legend Charlie.

Charlie Cairoli sculpture and drawings. The clown was a legend at Blackpool Tower Circus for decades. Photo: Juliette W Gregson

The book is now on sale so that other fans can share Charlie's story.

Nigel said: "It was a fabulous evening and a dream come true for me.

"To have the launch in Blackpool Tower Circus ring was just what I wanted, especially with Charlie Jr and all the others being there.

"I would like to think Charlie would have been proud and I would also like to thank all those who made it possible."

Bobbo Roberts, Charlie Cairoli Jr and Ian Williams at the book launch. Photo: Juliette W Gregson

At the start of the event there was a talk from Professor Vanessa Toulmin, research director of the National Fairground Archive (NFA) at the University of Sheffield, about the proud 125 year history of the Blackpool Tower Circus.

Italian-born circus legend Charlie made his name at The Tower, performing brilliant slapstick routines at the venue for almost 40 years until retirement in 1979 and helping to make it one of Britain’s top circus attractions.

He died in 1980 aged 70, by which time he had gained legions of fans.

Following the launch, VIP guests travelled from the tower to the Imperial hotel where a gala dinner was served, and there was also a charity auction, and raffle, which raised £2,000 towards Brian House children's hospice, which Charlie Jr supports.

Nigel Male presents a copy of his book to Charlie Cairoli Jr in the Blackpool Tower Circus ring. Photo: Juliette W Gregson

Prizes included special copies of the book and aptly enough, a fine bust of Charlie Cairoli himself.

For further details about the book visit: www.39yearsunderthetower.co.uk