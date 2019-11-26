Blues Band set to dazzle Lytham audience

Lowther Pavilion welcomes one of the finest purveyors of rhythm and blues music to the stage on Thursday.

The Blues Band - Paul Jones, Dave Kelly, Tom McGuinness, Rob Townsend and Gary Fletcher - perform at 8pm and there are still tickets available.

Many of The Blues Band's 21st century fans weren't even born when these five virtuosos, already music industry veterans, decided to fly in the face of musical fashion in 1979 and form a band just to play the blues.

No one could have predicted that, 36 years on, they’d still be dazzling audiences with their showmanship.

They have recorded 16 albums and still have a growing army of followers.

An inspiration to bands of the same genre, the Blues Band have remained a constant and it’s not unheard of to find three generations of the same family at a gig. Tickets: http://www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk

