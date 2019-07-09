Blackpool Air Show 2019: These are the confirmed aircraft heading to Blackpool next month

Next month Blackpool is set to welcome some of the world’s finest military and civilian aircraft for two days of aerial entertainment.

The Eurofighter Typhoon was originally designed as an air superiority fighter and is manufactured by a consortium which includes BAE Systems in Lancashire.

The RAF Chinook Display Team will be at the event over the weekend in August.

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Royal Air Force group which usually comprises an Avro Lancaster, a Supermarine Spitfire and a Hawker Hurricane, will flypast at the event. Picture for illustration purposes only

The Breitling team, comprising six Albatros jets in distinctive dark blue and yellow colours, will be making their debut at the Air Show.

An autogyro is a type of rotorcraft that uses an unpowered rotor in free autorotation to develop lift.

AeroSuperBatics will perform a breath-taking sequence of acrobatic stunts, while strapped to the top wings of the beautiful 1940s Boeing Stearman biplanes.