ITV’s pundits and commentary team for England vs Latvia has been confirmed ⚽

England’s road to the 2026 World Cup continues tonight.

The Three Lions will face Latvia at Wembley Stadium.

But how can you watch the match at home?

England are back in action as the road to the 2026 World Cup continues. Thomas Tuchel’s side are looking to make strides in their bid to qualify for the tournament in North America next summer.

The Three Lions will welcome Latvia to Wembley Stadium this evening (March 24). ITV has confirmed its broadcast plans for the Group K match in a few hours.

But what time is the England match on TV and how can you watch it? Here’s all you need to know:

Which channel is England vs Latvia on?

ITV will be covering all of the Three Lions campaign to qualify for the 2026 World Cup - which is being held across the United States, Canada and Mexico. The match against Latvia at Wembley Stadium will be on ITV1/ 1HD today(March 24).

It will also be live on the broadcaster’s streaming service ITVX.

What time is the England match on TV?

The coverage of the Three Lions’ second Group K qualifying match is due to begin at 7pm on ITV. However the game itself will kick-off at 7.45pm - so there will be plenty of build-up beforehand.

ITV’s coverage will finish at 10pm and will include post-match analysis.

Who are the presenters, pundits and commentators?

Mark Pougatch will be on presenting duty for the England match once again. He will be joined, for the second time in four days, by Roy Keane and Ian Wright - who will provide expert analysis.

On commentary will be the familiar voices of Sam Matterface and Lee Dixon. There will be reports from Gabriel Clarke.