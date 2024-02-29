We're days away from entering the Big Brother house again as Celebrity Big Brother returns to screens after six years on March 4 at 9pm.
But, which celebrities are rumoured to be going into the house?
From Love Islanders, Netflix stars and reality TV legends, these are the celebrities that are rumoured to be entering the Big Brother house:
1. Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu
Former UCLan student and Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is said to be entering the Big Brother house and if this is true, we can't wait! (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)
2. Louis Walsh
The former The X Factor judge is said to be swapping the glitz and glam of the music business for the Big Brother house. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)
3. BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 23: Sharon Osbourne attends the opening night of "Black Sabbath - The Ballet" at Birmingham Hippodrome on September 23, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Katja Ogrin/Getty Images)
Sharon Osbourne is rumoured to be entering the Big Brother house. She judged on The X Factor alongside Simon Cowell and Louis Walsh and is the wife to iconic rocker, Ozzy Osbourne. (Photo by Katja Ogrin/Getty Images)
4. Ferne Britton
Fern is a television presenter and author, best known for co-presenting Breakfast Time back in the 80s. She also presented This Morning for six years. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)
5. Marisha Wallace
Marisha is an American TV personality and actress, who has starred on Broadway in shows like Aladdin, Dreamgirls and more. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)
6. David Potts
You might recognise David from shows like Ibiza Weekender, Celebs Go Dating and more. (Credit: PA)