There’s some “Radical Optimism” regarding the weather for Dua Lipa’s headliner performance at Glastonbury 2024

Dua Lipa is set to headline the first night at Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage on Friday (June 28 2024).

The London-born artist takes time from her “Radical Optimism” tour to wow fans at Worthy Farm.

Will the weather hold out for the first of Glasto’s three headliners this week though?

What has Dua Lipa been performing on her album tour also - and could she perform a similar set?

Glastonbury Festival 2024 is in full swing, as the remaining revellers start to fill out Worthy Farm ahead of this weekend’s headline performances.

One of which is being undertaken by British star Dua Lipa, who returns to the festival as a headliner this year after making her debut at the vaunted festival back in 2016.

But numerous accolades later, and the release of her chart-topping album “Radical Optimism” in early 2024 has led the singer to this point in time - sharing the boards on the main stage as Lady Gaga and many more.

While a lot of speculation has been made about the secret set on the Woodsies Stage on Saturday (June 29 2024), there has been plenty of speculation regarding who the “special guests” could be joining Lipa during her performance. Could there be a sneaky cameo from Sunday’s headliner, SZA, or will Calvin Harris be on hand to perform “One Kiss” live?

Here’s what you need to know about Dua Lipa’s headline set at Glastonbury Festival, whether you're at the site and need a weather update, or want to follow along at home.

What time is Dua Lipa scheduled to perform at Glastonbury Festival 2024?

Dua Lipa is set to headline Glastonbury 2024 on Friday night, but will there need to be some “Radical Optimism” regarding the weather for her set on the Pyramid Stage? (Credit: Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Dua Lipa's headline slot will occur on Friday 28 June from 10pm until 11.45pm on the Pyramid Stage.

What is the weather forecast for Dua Lipa’s set at Glastonbury Festival 2024?

The Met Office have good news for those who will watch Dua Lipa at the Pyramid Stage, with their forecast for 10pm showing that it’ll be cloudy but dry, with a temperature of 14°C.

It’ll feel like 12°C with a humidity level of 72% also, so bear that in mind when it comes to packing in tightly in front of the Pyramid Stage for her performance.

Full forecast for June 28 2024 at Worthy Farm, Glastonbury

7:00am: Cloudy (13°C with a humidity level of 74%)

Cloudy (13°C with a humidity level of 74%) 10:00am: Overcast (16°C with a humidity level of 61%)

Overcast (16°C with a humidity level of 61%) 1:00pm: Sunny (17°C with a humidity level of 55%)

Sunny (17°C with a humidity level of 55%) 4:00pm: Sunny (17°C with a humidity level of 54%)

Sunny (17°C with a humidity level of 54%) 7:00pm: Sunny (16°C with a humidity level of 59%)

Sunny (16°C with a humidity level of 59%) 10:00pm: Partly cloudy (13°C with a humidity level of 73%)

Partly cloudy (13°C with a humidity level of 73%) 00:00am: Clear night (12°C with a humidity level of 77%)

Will I be able to watch Dua Lipa’s headline performance at Glastonbury 2024 on TV?

You can indeed - Dua Lipa’s performance on the Pyramid Stage will be shown live on BBC One from 10pm, and also available to watch through the dedicated Glastonbury Channel through BBC iPlayer for on-demand watches following the performance.

We’ve also penned a guide on how to follow the coverage of Glastonbury Festival from the comfort of your own home, including some selected live performances scheduled to screen across the BBC this weekend.

What could Dua Lipa perform during her Glastonbury Festival 2024 headline set?

We go back now to Dua Lipa’s album tour to get an idea what she could perform at this year’s Glastonbury Festival. Admittedly, it looks like it’ll be quite “Radical Optimism” centric, but there’s still room for some of her biggest hits - as Setlist.FM reveals her June 13 2024 performance in Nimes, France.

Set 1:

Training Season

One Kiss (Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa cover)

Illusion

Break My Heart

Levitating

Set 2:

These Walls

Be the One (speak French)

Love Again

Pretty Please

Set 3:

New Rules

Hallucinate

Electricity (Silk City & Dua Lipa cover)

Cold Heart (Elton John cover)

Set 4:

Happy For You

Encore:

Physical

Don't Start Now

Houdini