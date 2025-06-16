82 rocking photos that capture what it was like to go Download Festival 2025

Emma Walker
By Emma Walker

Editor

Published 16th Jun 2025, 11:03 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2025, 11:15 BST

Download Festival has come and gone for another year - but you can relive the action in our rocking gallery.

Download 2025 brought the noise, the mud, and the memories - and now the official photo gallery is live!

From epic main stage moments to late-night campsite chaos, these photographers captured the magic (and mayhem) all weekend long.

Whether you were headbanging at the barrier, chilling on the hill, or covered in glitter and dust somewhere in between, you might just find yourself in the mix.

See more coverage from Download Festival via our sister website DerbyWorld.

Dive into the gallery and relive the riffs, the weather, and the roar of the crowd.

Soak up the Download energy all over again with these photographs taken by Download Festival photographers.

Download Festival 2025

Download Festival 2025

Download Festival 2025

Download Festival 2025

Download Festival 2025

Download Festival 2025

