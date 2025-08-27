Destination X has just two episodes left, and four players remain in the competition 🚌📺

Destination X is nearing its final journey.

Just two episodes are left and four players remain in the show.

But which contestants have made it to the final stages?

The very first winner of Destination X will be crowned this week. It has been one heck of a journey and it is almost over.

Rob Brydon hosts the show and it has reportedly been renewed for a second season. Just four players are left in the competition and will be hoping to make it to the final destination.

After endless twists and turns - and we are not just talking about the route the bus has taken - the show is almost at the finish line. But which contestants are still in the competition?

What time is Destination X on TV this week?

The Destination X bus takes participants across Europe in the new BBC game show (Picture: BBC/TwoFour)

The final two episodes of the first season of Destination X are set to be broadcast this week. It will air tonight (August 27) and tomorrow (August 28) on BBC One/ iPlayer.

Both the penultimate episode and the final will start at 9pm, it has been confirmed. The final will be a normal size episode and run for 60 minutes, finishing at approximately 10pm on Thursday.

Who is still on Destination X?

Just four players are left on the titular bus as the show nears its final stops. It includes:

Daren - 58, London - Taxi Driver

Josh - 26, Dartford - Pilot

Judith - 28, Bristol - Nuclear Engineer

Saskia - 25, Birmingham - Marketing Executive

All four players were part of the original group who made it onto the bus back in episode one. The three contestants who missed out and returned have now all been eliminated with the departure of Claire last week.

But who will make it all the way to the end of the journey? We will find out over the next 24 hours or so.

Who has been eliminated from Destination X?

It has been quite the journey hasn’t it. The bus has travelled across mainland Europe, visiting iconic cities like Paris and Venice.

The twists and turns have seen plenty of players eliminated over the course of the route so far. It includes:

Mahidi - walked episode 1

Deborah - episode 1

Dawn - episode 2

James - episode 3

Ben - episode 3

Chole-Anne - episode 4 (having returned in episode 3)

Ashvin - episode 6 (having returned in episode 3)

Nick - episode 7

Claire - episode 8 (having returned in episode 3)

Who is the host of Destination X on BBC?

Speaking about the show, the host said: “I've never done a TV show on this scale before. I loved the idea of it, the combination of having to work out clues as to where you are and having to get on with each other. It struck me as the best bits of The Traitors with the best bits of Race Across the World.

“The other thing that attracted me was the scale of it and being a part of a show as ambitious as this, with as huge a crew and as huge a team. I knew it would be a real challenge to see if I could steer that ship.”

He continued: “I don't want to give anything away but when they start out, they are very much in a team mentality, they are keen to remind me that they are a team - and then things evolve.”

Discussing what surprised him the most about the show, Rob Brydon added: “The surprising things were watching the relationships develop between the players. I say in the first episode it's all about alliances, but then ultimately only one person can win £100,000. So, it was watching the dynamic of the group change over the course of the series in ways that you didn't see coming.”

Where do you know the Destination X host from?

Rob Brydon is a name that needs no introduction, but we might as well do it anyways. The Welsh actor and comedian might be best known for playing Uncle Bryn (Bryn West) on the BBC’s Gavin and Stacey.

He played the character across all three of the original series as well as returning for the 2019 and 2024 Christmas specials. He also starred in The Trip films with Steve Coogan - the most recent of which as The Trip to Greece.

Rob also had a small role in the 2023 blockbuster film Barbie. He played Sugar Daddy Ken in the Margot Robbie movie.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.