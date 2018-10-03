Days Out: Steam ahead for a day of railway fun

Have your say

Calling all little engineers to join Thomas the Tank Engine for a fun day out on the East Lancashire Railway.

With rides behind Thomas and unlimited travel on steam and diesel trains along 12 miles of track through the stunning Irwell Valley there’s lots for families to enjoy.

They can meet The Fat Controller, see performances by Rusty and Dusty, Sodor’s cheeky station sweepers and watch re-enactments of classic Thomas stories.

There will also be Thomas-themed activities in the Imagination Station including table top games, colouring and Thomas films, along with magic shows, circus workshops and face painting.

Thomas will visit the railway on October 6 and 7, with the Fat Controller’s opening ceremony taking place at 9.45am on both days, and activities finishing at 4pm.

The event is great for any weather and is fully wheelchair accessible.

Tickets can be bought online at http://www.dayoutwiththomas.co.uk/ or from Bury, Heywood, Ramsbottom and Rawtenstall stations on the day.

Visitors that already have their tickets can start their day out from any of the above stations.

Adult tickets cost £19.50, child tickets cost £12 and a family ticket of two adults and two children costs £55. Under twos go free. Visit www.eastlancsrailway.org.uk