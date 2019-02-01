Days Out: New games added to the Crystal Maze Live Experience

The challenge is on with three new games at the Crystal Maze Live Experience Manchester.

The latest additions have been installed across the adventure zones to complement the 28 existing challenges.

Wrecking Ball is a skills-based challenge in the Aztec zone while two new physical games – Spinning Planets in the Future zone and Spiders Web in the Industrial zone – have also been added.

These challenges will require guests to glide across planets and climb over webs to win the iconic crystals.

Based on the popular 90s television show, The Crystal Maze Live Experience gives teams of up to eight players the chance to don retro bomber jackets before a designated Maze Master guides you around the attraction.

Contestants then enter the iconic Crystal Dome to catch as many golden tokens as possible.

The attraction is hosting speed dating gaming sessions on Friday, February 15 to mark Valentine’s Day.

A spokesman said: “Keep an eye out for Crystal Cupid around Manchester from February 11 to 14 as you might just get lucky and get struck by one of his arrows of love. If you do, be sure to check out Cupid’s love note which contains 241 vouchers to The Crystal Maze Live Experience Manchester.”

Visit https://the-crystal-maze.com/manchester/.