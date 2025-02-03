Dates announced for the annual St Annes Kite Festival 2025 -here's what you need to know
The skies will soon be filled with kites of every description as the dates for St Annes Kite Festival have been announced.
The annual event attracts thousands to the St Annes seafront every year to show off the weird and wonderful kite designs over a weekend jam-packed weekend.
Over the weekend there will be five different kite flying areas, one them will be outside the dog control area so our furry friends won’t be missing out.
The thrills don’t stop there as there will be an illuminated kite flying session on the evening of Friday, August 29. Where the night sky will be filled with thousands of kites and lights of every description.
There will also be a fairground on the beach as well refreshment stalls.
Dates and times.
- Friday , August 29 – 12 noon to 10pm featuring illuminated kite flying
- Saturday, August 30 – 11am to 5pm (N.B. Fairground will operate into the evening)
- Sunday, August 31 – 11am to 4pm
The event is entirely weather dependent.