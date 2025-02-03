St Annes Kite Festival is set to return for 2025 - here's everything you need to know...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The skies will soon be filled with kites of every description as the dates for St Annes Kite Festival have been announced.

Kites fill the sky in Lytham St Annes | Michelle Adamson

The annual event attracts thousands to the St Annes seafront every year to show off the weird and wonderful kite designs over a weekend jam-packed weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Epic creations fly over the skies of St Anne's seafront at the award winning St Anne's Kite Festival 2024. | Michelle Adamson

Over the weekend there will be five different kite flying areas, one them will be outside the dog control area so our furry friends won’t be missing out.

Amazing Kite displays | Michelle Adamson

The thrills don’t stop there as there will be an illuminated kite flying session on the evening of Friday, August 29. Where the night sky will be filled with thousands of kites and lights of every description.

There will also be a fairground on the beach as well refreshment stalls.

Dates and times.

Friday , August 29 – 12 noon to 10pm featuring illuminated kite flying

Saturday, August 30 – 11am to 5pm (N.B. Fairground will operate into the evening)

Sunday, August 31 – 11am to 4pm

The event is entirely weather dependent.