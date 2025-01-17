Attention cyclists of Blackpool!

Don’t miss the opportunity to get the best views of the Blackpool Illuminations from your bike during the 2025 Ride the Lights event.

The event is set to take place on August 26, 2025.

The Ride the Lights event is an annual event where a six mile stretch of the Blackpool Promenade is closed to cars, allowing for the cyclists to ride down the empty Promenade and get a their first look at the Blackpool Illuminations.

In 2024 the Illuminations were switched on by Spice Girl Mel B and included designs from Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and Tom Francis (Kieth Lemon).

The six mile stretch of the Blackpool Promenade is from Starr Gate in South Shore to Red Bank Road in Bispham. The event is free and open to everyone.

The Ride the Lights event will take place from 7pm to 10pm.

Take a look at 18 dazzling photos of the 2024 Ride the Lights event in Blackpool:

1 . Ride The Lights 2024 17 awesome pictures from Ride The Lights 2024 | National World Photo Sales

2 . Ride The Lights 2024 The 2025 Ride the Lights event is set to take place. | National World Resell Photo: National Resell Photo Sales

3 . The Ride the Lights events is an annual event where a six mile stretch of the Blackpool Promenade is closed for cyclists to ride along and get a sneak peak at the Blackpool Illuminations. The Ride the Lights events is an annual event where a six mile stretch of the Blackpool Promenade is closed for cyclists to ride along and get a sneak peak at the Blackpool Illuminations. | National World Resell Photo: National World Resell Photo Sales

4 . The Ride the Lights event is set to take place on August 26 in 2025. The Ride the Lights event is set to take place on August 26 in 2025. | National World Resell Photo: National World Resell Photo Sales

5 . Ride The Lights 2024 The Ride the Lights event is a place where you will find bikes of every description. | National World Resell Photo: National World Resell Photo Sales