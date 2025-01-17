Dates announced for the 2025 Ride the Lights event along the Blackpool Promenade to see the Illuminations - and 18 pictures from past events

By Luke Patrick

Digital Reporter

Published 17th Jan 2025, 12:32 GMT

Attention cyclists of Blackpool!

Don’t miss the opportunity to get the best views of the Blackpool Illuminations from your bike during the 2025 Ride the Lights event.

The event is set to take place on August 26, 2025.

The Ride the Lights event is an annual event where a six mile stretch of the Blackpool Promenade is closed to cars, allowing for the cyclists to ride down the empty Promenade and get a their first look at the Blackpool Illuminations.

In 2024 the Illuminations were switched on by Spice Girl Mel B and included designs from Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and Tom Francis (Kieth Lemon).

The six mile stretch of the Blackpool Promenade is from Starr Gate in South Shore to Red Bank Road in Bispham. The event is free and open to everyone.

The Ride the Lights event will take place from 7pm to 10pm.

Take a look at 18 dazzling photos of the 2024 Ride the Lights event in Blackpool:

17 awesome pictures from Ride The Lights 2024

The Ride the Lights event is a place where you will find bikes of every description.

The event is not a race to the finish it is a free and fun event that is open to everyone.

