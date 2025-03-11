Danny Howard, Aitch and AJ Tracey join impressive Radio 1's Big Weekend 2025 line-up
Aitch, AJ Tracey, Inhaler, Wolf Alice, Danny Howard and more join the impressive line-up for Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2025, performing on Saturday, May 24. As announced in January, BRIT winner Sam Fender will headline the Main Stage, with Myles Smith and Blossoms also playing on Saturday.
Radio 1’s biggest event of the year, taking place in Sefton Park, Liverpool from Friday, May 23 – Sunday, May 25, brings together the biggest international and UK artists in the world for an unforgettable weekend of live music with over 100,000 music fans expected to be in attendance.
Tom Grennan Katy B, Biffy Clyro, Nia Archives, The Wombats will kick off the three-day music spectacular, performing on Friday, May 23. The acts for Sunday, May 25 will be revealed on Wednesday (March 12).
Friday May 23 line-up
Radio 1 Main Stage
- Biffy Clyro
- James Hype
- The Wombats
- Tom Grennan
Radio 1 New Music Stage
- Barry Can’t Swim
- Confidence Man
- D.O.D
- Jazzy
- Katy B
- Nia Archives
- Prospa
Radio 1 Dance Stage
- Charlie Hedges
- Fish56Octagon
- Girls Don't Sync
- Kettama
- Martha
- Paige Tomlinson
BBC Introducing Stage
- Crawlers
- Esme Emerson
- JayaHadADream
- Leonie Biney
- Tonia
Saturday May 24 line-up
Radio 1 Main Stage
- Blossoms
- Myles Smith
- Sam Fender
- Tom Odell
- Wolf Alice
Radio 1 New Music Stage
- Aitch b2b AJ Tracey
- Artemas
- Good Neighbours
- Inhaler
- Jordan Adetunji
Radio 1 Dance Stage
- Arielle Free
- Charlotte Plank
- Connor Coates
- Danny Howard
- Sarah Story
BBC Introducing Stage
- Erin LeCount
- Jetta
- KOJ
- Liang Lawrence
- LUVCAT
- Mackenzy Mackay
- Sienna Spiro
- Superlate