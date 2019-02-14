Crusoe pantomime for St Bernadette's Players half term show

St Bernadette’s Parish Players are putting the finishing touches to their next pantomime, The Mis-Adventures of Robinson Crusoe.

With all the fun and usual frolics of panto, the show follows the story of how Robinson, and his man Friday, are rescued from their deserted island.

They are reunited with his fiancée, Jane, on a jungle island inhabited by women but ruled over by a Monkey King, who also has eyes for Jane.

The rescuing captain and crew, with the help of the local witch doctor, thwart the Monkey King’s plans, much to the relief of Jane’s mother, and Robinson of course.

The addition of a couple of suspicious Australian castaways brings more hilarity to an already funny pantomime.

Expect a laugh a minute and a playlist of music and songs which will leave you happy’

Tickets are available from Ashfield Road Post Office; Bispham Clothing and Bernard Melling, on 07846 629766.

Tickets are priced at £7 for adults and £5 for those who are over 60 and children and the price includes refreshments.