Community joy as Cleveleys' library re-opens

School children who had campaigned to get their town library re-opened were at the forefront as the doors were opened for the first time since 2016.

County councillor Stephen Clarke did the honours at Cleveleys Library as the children were joined by residents and community leaders.

County Councillor Stephen Clarke, Branch Manager Joanne Davies and Cabinet Member Peter Buckley at the re-opening of Cleveleys library

It had been closed with 14 others by the then Labour administration at County Hall in the face of Government cuts but when the Conservatives took over following the election in 2017 they pledged to reopen it.

Now after a refurbishment which has seen partition walls removed to make it open plan and new computers installed it aims to be a community hub.

County Coun Andrea Kay, who helped lead the campaign to get it reopened, said: “I was pleased to see the children from Manor Beach and Northfold there.

"They had marched to save their library. It will be great for them and for the older people in Cleveleys to have it back.

Inside the newly re-opened Cleveleys Library

“I am looking forward to working with the library manager and team to get some projects in there to make sure it is sustainable as a community hub.”

Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP Paul Maynard also welcomed the re-opening. He said: “Our libraries should never have been closed by Labour in the first place.

“I am pleased to see Cleveleys library refurbished and open again. It is not just a place to borrow books but a hub for the community and I cannot wait to visit.

“Congratulations should go to all involved in securing the reopening of the Libraries in Thornton and Cleveleys.”