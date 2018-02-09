Comics to headline business lunch

Have your say

Fylde coast comedian Phil Walker will be joined by award winner Tom Binns for the annual comedy lunch at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

The ‘funniest networking lunch in the land’ returns to the resort on Friday, March 9.

Tom Binns

Tickets for the Lancashire Entrepreneurs’ Comedy Lunch are on sale now, which will feature a five-course meal, with comic turns between the courses.

A spokesman said: “Tom Binns is the star and co-writer of the BBC1 Friday night comedy series Hospital People.

“He is also an award-winning and critically-acclaimed character comedian working the international comedy festival and the UK stand-up circuit.

“His ventriloquist act, alter egos hospital radio DJ Ivan Brackenbury and psychic Ian D Montfort have won him over 30 five-star reviews and many awards both at home and abroad, including Fosters Comedy God and Best International Comedian.

“Blackpool Pleasure Beach has hosted the Lancashire Entrepreneurs Lunch for over a decade and it has become one of the most popular networking events in the calendar.

“It’s a great opportunity to meet new contacts and catch up the present ones.

“You will be able to reach a wide range of suppliers from across Lancashire and create new business opportunities.”

The menu starts with cheese and leek tart, fish course of crab cakes with homemade tartare sauce, main course of braised lamb shank cooked with rosemary and redcurrants served with creamed mashed potato, honey-glazed carrots and steamed broccoli.

Dessert is Eli’s cheesecake served with raspberry sauce followed by a Lancashire cheese board.

The spokesman added: “Early booking is recommended and the lunch always proves to be very popular with the business community across the county.

“The event starts at 12 noon and runs until late.”

Tickets for this event are on sale now priced at £40 per person or £380 for a table of 10.

For bookings and further information on the lunch please call 01253 336346/01253 336311 or email corporate sales@bpbltd.com.