83-year-old comedian Roy, who is best known for presenting Catchphrase for over a decade and starring in The Comedians, has this week been anounced as the newest addition to the line up of the highly anticipated 'Sunday at the Grand' event.

What is Sunday at the Grand?

Now in its seventh year Sunday at the Grand is a variety show held at Blackpool's Grand Theatre featuring a promised array of the North West’s funniest comedians, astonishing vocalists and show-stopping dancers.

Hosted by Gaz Jenkins, and featuring Studio 15-Dance Academy, the event is run in conjunction with Tower Top Entertainments and the Lyndene Hotel, with all proceeds going to the Not Forgotten Association, a charity for serving and ex-servicemen and women.

Lytham based comedy legend Roy Walker is performing in Blackpool this spring. Credit: Getty and National World

What has been said about Roy's performance?

In a post shared to Facebook on Thursday, the Lyndene Hotel wrote: "It’s official, we have another addition to our fantastic line-up for Sunday Night at the Grand and this time it’s the legend that is Roy Walker! Roy is best known as the original host of the game show Catchphrase between 1986 and 1999, and as one of the stars of the comedy showcase The Comedians. Roy is no stranger to Blackpool and starred in not one but two episodes of Blackpool Bonanza back in 1978! He’s also got something in common with us here at the Lyndene as he too appeared in an episode of Peter Kay’s Phoenix Nights just like we did back in 2001! Roy will be joining our fantastic line-up at the Grand Theatre Blackpool on Sunday 24th March to raise funds for The Not Forgotten!"

When is the event?

Sunday Night at the Grand takes place on Sunday, March 24 at 7:30pm.

Who else is performing on the night?

Other stars who wll showcase their talents on the Grand's stage include Chorley born comedian and BGT finalist Steve Royle, fellow BGT finalist and award-winning impressionist Ben Nickless, and the Voice UK's Benjamin Moss.

How much are tickets?

Tickets start from £17, then there are some for £21.50 and the most expensive seats are £26.50.

Where can you get tickets?