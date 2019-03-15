Coastal myths brought to life in new production Peril at Sea at Fairhaven Lake

Touring theatre company Up The Road Theatre are heading to Fairhaven with a brand new production, Peril at Sea.

The show weaves together seafaring and maritime stories covering tales and myths of shipwrecks, smuggling, sea rescues and survival.

Peril at Sea will be performed at 7pm on Friday, March 22 within The Isaac Dixon Boathouse which sits at the side of Fairhaven Lake.

Nicola Pollard, director of Peril at Sea and founder of Up The Road Theatre, said the production team would love to hear from people who have stories or memories connected to the sea.

She said: “We are so excited to be touring this production to the Isaac Dixon Boathouse.

“It feels really important to bring the show to communities who have a seafaring history and the boathouse is one of those extra special buildings we’ll be visiting during our tour.

“If you have any stories or memories to do with the sea that you would like to share with us, please get in touch via email.

“We’d love to hear from people as we tour the show.”

The play features three characters who wait through a stormy night for the local lifeboat to return.

As they wait, stories tumble out of the night – tales, memories, myths, legends and songs – all told by a multitude of characters.

Amongst others, audiences will hear from sailors, submariners, smugglers and survivors.

The production is an opportunity to commemorate and celebrate those who have risked and lost their lives to save others, and the communities in which they lived.

For the past year, the company has been visiting sites and museums all over the country, gathering material to be used in the creation of the play.

The stories have also come from those who live by the sea, and their memories of life on the coast.

Tickets for the show are £10 for adults and £6 for children and can be purchased by visiting Fylde Council Town Hall or calling (01253) 658443.

To email memories of the sea, contact nicola@uptheroadtheatre.co.uk. Visit www.spotonlancashire.co.uk